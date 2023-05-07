Borsao Clasico 2021
Dufter av søte røde og mørke bær samt plommer. Bløt og saftig sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig utgang. Lette tanniner. Tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|10269201
|Produsent:
|Bod. Borsao
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Aragon
|Pris:
|129,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Campo de Borja
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cabernet Sauvignon 5%, Garnacha 85% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 10%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|World Wines as
|Alkohol:
|13,50%