Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Tribut Chablis 2013

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. mars 2016

Mineralsk duft med hint av epler og flint. Lang og tørr lett bløt utgang med en frisk syre og en tett mineralsk utgang. Lekker og klassisk chablis.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2022 Varenummer: 3185101
Produsent: Laurent Tribut Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 276,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: 2,00 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: Ukjent g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Tribut Chablis

91
Hvitvin
Chablis 2008
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2008
750 ml
209,00 kr
Frankrike
Chablis
87
Hvitvin
Chablis 2007
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2007
750 ml
209,00 kr
Frankrike
Chablis
92
Hvitvin
Chablis Tribut 2010
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2010
750 ml
225,00 kr
Frankrike
Chablis Tribut
91
Hvitvin
Tribut Chablis 2012
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2012
750 ml
260,00 kr
Frankrike
Tribut Chablis
90
Hvitvin
Tribut Chablis 2014
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2014
750 ml
279,90 kr
Frankrike
Tribut Chablis
90
Hvitvin
Laurent Tribut Chablis 2015
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2015
750 ml
295,90 kr
Frankrike
Laurent Tribut Chablis
90
Hvitvin
Laurent Tribut Chablis 2016
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2016
750 ml
310,00 kr
Frankrike
Laurent Tribut Chablis