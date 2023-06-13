Tribut Chablis 2013
Mineralsk duft med hint av epler og flint. Lang og tørr lett bløt utgang med en frisk syre og en tett mineralsk utgang. Lekker og klassisk chablis.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|3185101
|Produsent:
|Laurent Tribut
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|276,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|2,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|Ukjent g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%