Tribut Chablis 2014
Mineralsk og litt beskjedenduft med hint av ferske epler og flint. Lett mineralsk på smak med en heftig og frisk syre. Spenstig og flintpreget utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|3185101
|Produsent:
|Laurent Tribut
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|279,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|2,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|Ukjent g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%