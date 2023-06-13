Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Tribut Chablis 2014

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. november 2016

Mineralsk og litt beskjedenduft med hint av ferske epler og flint. Lett mineralsk på smak med en heftig og frisk syre. Spenstig og flintpreget utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2022 Varenummer: 3185101
Produsent: Laurent Tribut Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 279,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: 2,00 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: Ukjent g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Tribut Chablis

91
Hvitvin
Chablis 2008
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2008
750 ml
209,00 kr
Frankrike
Chablis
87
Hvitvin
Chablis 2007
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2007
750 ml
209,00 kr
Frankrike
Chablis
92
Hvitvin
Chablis Tribut 2010
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2010
750 ml
225,00 kr
Frankrike
Chablis Tribut
91
Hvitvin
Tribut Chablis 2012
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2012
750 ml
260,00 kr
Frankrike
Tribut Chablis
90
Hvitvin
Laurent Tribut Chablis 2015
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2015
750 ml
295,90 kr
Frankrike
Laurent Tribut Chablis
90
Hvitvin
Laurent Tribut Chablis 2016
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2016
750 ml
310,00 kr
Frankrike
Laurent Tribut Chablis
91
Hvitvin
Tribut Chablis 2013
Laurent Tribut
Frankrike
2013
750 ml
276,00 kr
Frankrike
Tribut Chablis